NW premier to decide on action against school over apparent racial segregation
This follows the release of a photograph showing a group of white pupils sitting together in class while their four black classmates sit at a small table near the door.
JOHANNESBURG - The office of North West Premier Job Mokgoro says the result of a preliminary investigation at a Schweizer-Reneke primary school will inform the decision on what action needs to be taken against the school.
Education MEC in the province Sello Lehare will join a team dispatched to the school to investigate the alleged racial segregation.
The DA will also descend on the school this morning to seek answers.
The premier's spokesperson Vuyisile Ngesi said: “As government, we would like to condemn any form of racism, alleged or not, and we deeply regret this unfortunate incident taking place in our country 25 years into democracy.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
