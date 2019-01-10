NW premier to decide on action against school over apparent racial segregation

This follows the release of a photograph showing a group of white pupils sitting together in class while their four black classmates sit at a small table near the door.

JOHANNESBURG - The office of North West Premier Job Mokgoro says the result of a preliminary investigation at a Schweizer-Reneke primary school will inform the decision on what action needs to be taken against the school.

Education MEC in the province Sello Lehare will join a team dispatched to the school to investigate the alleged racial segregation.

The DA will also descend on the school this morning to seek answers.

The premier's spokesperson Vuyisile Ngesi said: “As government, we would like to condemn any form of racism, alleged or not, and we deeply regret this unfortunate incident taking place in our country 25 years into democracy.”

