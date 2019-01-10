NW Education MEC to visit school after apparent racial segregation incident
A photograph emerged showing a group of white pupils sitting together at Laerskool Schweizer Reneker while their four black classmates sit at a small table near the door.
JOHANNESBURG – North West Education MEC Sello Lehare will on Thursday visit a North West primary school following allegations of racism in a grade R classroom.
Premier Job Mokgoro has condemned the incident and dispatched a team to the school to investigate the alleged racial segregation.
His spokesperson Vuyisile Ngesi says: “We as the government condemn any form of racism alleged or not and we deeply regret this unfortunate incident, taking place in our country 25 years into our democracy.”
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
