NPA identifies white powder found on Nicholas Ninow as cat

Twenty-year-old Ninow, who is accused of raping a seven-year-old girl in the bathroom of a Dros restaurant last year, is set to spend a month at Weskoppies Psychiatric Hospital where he will be examined.

FILE: Nicholas Ninow, who is accused of raping a seven-year-old girl in a Dros restaurant, briefly appeared in the Pretoria Magistrates Court on 28 November 2018. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
37 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says the bag of white powder found on alleged rapist Nicholas Ninow during his arrests has been identified as cat (methcathinone).

Twenty-year-old Ninow, who is accused of raping a seven-year-old girl in the bathroom of a Dros restaurant last year, is set to spend a month at Weskoppies Psychiatric Hospital where he will be examined.

It's suspected that Ninow has been a substance abuser since his teenage years.

NPA spokesperson Phindi Louw-Mjonondwane said: “Police discovered a white substance in powder form which was then taken for forensic tests, and such tests revealed that the white substance was, in fact, a drug called khat.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

