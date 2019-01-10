NPA identifies white powder found on Nicholas Ninow as cat
Twenty-year-old Ninow, who is accused of raping a seven-year-old girl in the bathroom of a Dros restaurant last year, is set to spend a month at Weskoppies Psychiatric Hospital where he will be examined.
JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says the bag of white powder found on alleged rapist Nicholas Ninow during his arrests has been identified as cat (methcathinone).
Twenty-year-old Ninow, who is accused of raping a seven-year-old girl in the bathroom of a Dros restaurant last year, is set to spend a month at Weskoppies Psychiatric Hospital where he will be examined.
It's suspected that Ninow has been a substance abuser since his teenage years.
NPA spokesperson Phindi Louw-Mjonondwane said: “Police discovered a white substance in powder form which was then taken for forensic tests, and such tests revealed that the white substance was, in fact, a drug called khat.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
Communication breakdown led to Pretoria train crash, preliminary report finds
-
NW Education MEC to visit school after apparent racial segregation incident
-
[CARTOON] Unity In Action?
-
Suspect in Pitch Black Afro’s wife’s murder expected in court
-
Woolworths to intensify training of staff, suppliers after baby carrier row
-
Businesswoman waiting on Woolworths for final deal in baby carrier row
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.