NPA identifies white powder found on Nicholas Ninow as cat

Twenty-year-old Ninow, who is accused of raping a seven-year-old girl in the bathroom of a Dros restaurant last year, is set to spend a month at Weskoppies Psychiatric Hospital where he will be examined.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says the bag of white powder found on alleged rapist Nicholas Ninow during his arrests has been identified as cat (methcathinone).

It's suspected that Ninow has been a substance abuser since his teenage years.

NPA spokesperson Phindi Louw-Mjonondwane said: “Police discovered a white substance in powder form which was then taken for forensic tests, and such tests revealed that the white substance was, in fact, a drug called khat.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)