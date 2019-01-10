NCOP to hold special sitting to consider 3 bills
Parliament is only set to officially start business for the new year later this month, so today’s National Council of Provinces’ plenary has been convened as a special sitting.
CAPE TOWN – The National Council of Provinces (NCOP) will on Thursday hold a special sitting to consider three bills, including the controversial Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Bill.
Parliament announced the plenary late on Wednesday.
The two other Bills on today’s agenda are the Public Service Commission Amendment Bill and the Electoral Laws Amendment Bill.
Of the three bills up for consideration, the Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Bill is the most controversial.
In November, the ANC’s stalwarts and veterans warned that while it went some way to restoring the dignity of the Khoi-San people it would “further empower chiefs and traditional leaders” to sign deals with mining and other companies “without the consent of people whose land rights are affected”.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
