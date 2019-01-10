NCOP passes Traditional and Khoisan Leadership Bill

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 24°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 38°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
Go

NCOP passes Traditional and Khoisan Leadership Bill

The bill was backed by all provinces except for the Democratic Alliance-led Western Cape.

Khoisan leaders watching proceedings in Parliament's Old Assembly Chamber on 10 January 2019, where the NCOP has passed the Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Bill. Picture: Gaye Davis/EWN
Khoisan leaders watching proceedings in Parliament's Old Assembly Chamber on 10 January 2019, where the NCOP has passed the Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Bill. Picture: Gaye Davis/EWN
35 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Traditional and Khoisan Leadership Bill has been passed by the National Council of Provinces (NCOP).

The bill was backed by all provinces except for the Democratic Alliance-led Western Cape.

NCOP chairperson Thandi Modise oversaw the vote: “One province is not in agreement. Therefore, the Bill has been assented to in terms of Section 75 of the Constitution because the majority of provinces have agreed.”

The Western Cape opposed the bill on the grounds that it used different criteria when it came to Khoisan people than with other traditional leaders and was therefore discriminatory.

DA MP Cathy Labuschagne also criticised the public participation process, saying it was flawed.

The bill is controversial, with critics concerned about the amount of power it will give traditional leaders to enter into deals with mining and other companies, without proper consultation or consent of affected communities.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA