NCOP passes Electoral Laws Amendment Bill

CAPE TOWN - The National Council of Provinces (NCOP) has passed the Electoral Laws Amendment Bill, paving the way for President Cyril Ramaphosa to sign it into law in time for 2019’s national and provincial elections.

The bill received the unanimous support of all parties at Thursday’s special sitting of the NCOP after being passed by the National Assembly in November 2018.

Once the Electoral Laws Amendment Bill is signed into law, it will be illegal for any political party to use public funds in their campaigns, apart from the money they get allocated each year by the State.

It will also ensure that voters whose addresses are not yet on the voters’ roll will still be able to cast a ballot in the May elections.

The Constitutional Court ruled that the Independent Electoral Commission has to record voters’ addresses after the outcome of the Tlokwe by-elections in 2013 were challenged.

The new law also makes the cut-off date for voter registration the same day that the president announces a date for the elections.

Ramaphosa has yet to proclaim the date.

The final voter-registration weekend takes place at the end of January.

