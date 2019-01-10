Mr D: Driver masturbating case an isolated incident

One of the company's drivers was filmed exposing himself and masturbating in a customer's driveway as she walks back into her home after collecting her delivery.

JOHANNESBURG - Delivery service Mr D says video footage of one of its drivers masturbating after delivering food to a woman depicts an isolated incident, and it's vowed to prevent any further such acts.

The video shows the man exposing himself and masturbating in the customer's driveway as she walks back into her home after collecting her delivery.

Mr D has condemned the behaviour of its driver “in the strongest possible terms” and says he has been suspended with immediate effect.

It's also been in touch with the customer’s family and has undertaken to provide them with any information they may need to take the matter further.

The service insists its drivers go through face-to-face interviews and training during recruitment.

We strongly condemn the driver’s behaviour and sincerely apologise to the affected customer. The driver has been identified and his contract terminated. We do not tolerate this behaviour and our national driver management structures will ensure this incident is not repeated. — Mr D Food (@mrdfood) January 9, 2019

We are aware of the incident and are taking it very seriously. We are currently conducting a full investigation. — Mr D Food (@mrdfood) January 9, 2019

