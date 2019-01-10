More charges expected to be brought against alleged Ottery child abuser
The 66-year-old man currently faces one charge of sexually abusing a minor, but the prosecution has indicated there's a possibility of 10 more cases being added.
CAPE TOWN - More charges are expected to be brought against an Ottery man accused of sexually abusing boys.
The 66-year-old appeared in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.
He was apprehended over the weekend and is believed to have abused boys under the age of 16 over a period of time.
A group of community activists and residents were present for proceedings and voiced their shock and dissatisfaction at the alleged sexual crimes.
Resident Carmen Petersen: "Nasty things happen to these children and they were over 30 [children] and I don't think a perpetrator should walk free and do it unto other children."
The accused will remain in custody and is expected to apply for bail later this month.
