More charges expected to be brought against alleged Ottery child abuser

The 66-year-old man currently faces one charge of sexually abusing a minor, but the prosecution has indicated there's a possibility of 10 more cases being added.

CAPE TOWN - More charges are expected to be brought against an Ottery man accused of sexually abusing boys.

The 66-year-old appeared in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

He was apprehended over the weekend and is believed to have abused boys under the age of 16 over a period of time.

A group of community activists and residents were present for proceedings and voiced their shock and dissatisfaction at the alleged sexual crimes.

Resident Carmen Petersen: "Nasty things happen to these children and they were over 30 [children] and I don't think a perpetrator should walk free and do it unto other children."

The accused will remain in custody and is expected to apply for bail later this month.