Mitchells Plain CPF condemns killing of priest

CAPE TOWN - The Mitchells Plain community policing forum (CPF) has condemned the killing of a well-known priest in the area.

Manuel Jansen, aged 59, was robbed and shot by two men earlier this week.

It’s understood he was waiting for a bus to get to work when he was targeted in Lentegeur after 5am on Tuesday morning.

Mitchells Plain CPF Chairperson Abie Isaacs says: “We’re aware of the shooting that took place earlier this week where a pastor of a well-known church was shot dead. We request members of the community to come forward, and we condemn the shooting in the strongest terms.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)