Mitchells Plain CPF condemns killing of priest
Manuel Jansen, aged 59, was robbed and shot by two men earlier this week.
CAPE TOWN - The Mitchells Plain community policing forum (CPF) has condemned the killing of a well-known priest in the area.
Manuel Jansen, aged 59, was robbed and shot by two men earlier this week.
It’s understood he was waiting for a bus to get to work when he was targeted in Lentegeur after 5am on Tuesday morning.
Mitchells Plain CPF Chairperson Abie Isaacs says: “We’re aware of the shooting that took place earlier this week where a pastor of a well-known church was shot dead. We request members of the community to come forward, and we condemn the shooting in the strongest terms.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
Kids removed from Schweizer-Reneke school amid protests over segregated seating
-
Schweizer-Reneke school suspends teacher over segregated seating
-
Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s meme-worthy ACM membership form
-
[LISTEN] Doctors angry at Discovery Health over policy changes
-
NPA identifies white powder found on Nicholas Ninow as cat
-
[CARTOON] Unity In Action?
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.