MEC to lead probe into segregated seating at NW school

The school has made headlines around the country after an image was widely circulating showing black and white pupils sitting at separate tables in a grade R classroom.

JOHANNESBURG - The North West Education task team says it plans to conclude its investigation into claims of racism at Schweizer-Reneke primary school within three weeks.

The image has prompted protests as outrage mounts over the incident.

A teacher at the school has been suspended, pending the outcome of that probe.

Provincial MEC Sello Lehare will be leading the investigation.

His spokesperson Freddy Sepeng explains: “Firstly, we have to investigate to be sure of the case. Based on that they’ll decide whether to institute disciplinary action or maybe take other action.”

Lehare visited the school to discuss allegations of racism with management on Thursday.

The MEC's office says members of the community have also raised allegations of racism at the school.

Sepeng added: “The MEC is here to chat and the investigations will also include the high school.”

