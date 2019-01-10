Popular Topics
Markram passed fit to play third Test

Proteas opening batsman Aiden Markram has been passed fit to play in the third and final Test match against Pakistan at the Wanderers on Friday.

South African batsman Aiden Markram raises his bat as he celebrates after scoring a half century (50 runs) during the first day of the second Cricket Test match between South Africa and Pakistan at the Newlands cricket stadium on 3 January 2019 in Cape Town, South Africa. Picture: AFP
South African batsman Aiden Markram raises his bat as he celebrates after scoring a half century (50 runs) during the first day of the second Cricket Test match between South Africa and Pakistan at the Newlands cricket stadium on 3 January 2019 in Cape Town, South Africa. Picture: AFP
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Proteas opening batsman Aiden Markram has been passed fit to play in the third and final Test match against Pakistan at the Wanderers on Friday.

Markram was struggling with a bruised thigh he picked up while fielding in the 9-wicket win in the second Test match in Cape Town and was a doubt for the Wanderers Test in which South Africa have the chance to claim a 3-0 series victory and move up to second on the ICC Test rankings behind India.

Cape Cobras opening batsman Pieter Malan had been put on standby in the event that Markram didn’t get through the two fitness tests he underwent on Thursday morning and afternoon, which he passed.

Another Injury concern was veteran Hashim Amla who retired hurt in the chase of 41 runs to win in Cape Town after he was struck on the upper arm by a rising Mohammed Amir delivery on the fourth morning.

Amla has also been declared fit to take his place in the side, but the Proteas will be without regular captain Faf du Plessis as he will serve his one-match suspension for a repeat offence for maintaining a slow over rate and Dean Elgar will deputise for du Plessis once more.

Elgar had previously stood in as Test captain when du Plessis was attending the birth of his child in June 2017 in the first Test match against England at Lords.

Play will get underway from 10:00 at the Wanderers.

