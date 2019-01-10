Man raises nearly R360k for charity by climbing Table Mountain for 365 days

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 24°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 38°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
Go

Man raises nearly R360k for charity by climbing Table Mountain for 365 days

Andrew Patterson completed his last climb on 31 December 2018, totalling 2,429km including 262km of vertical climbing that took over 964 hours to complete.

Andrew Patterson. Picture: Supplied
Andrew Patterson. Picture: Supplied
22 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - A Cape Town man has raised almost R360,000 for three charities by climbing Table Mountain every day in 2018.

Andrew Patterson completed his last climb on 31 December 2018, totalling 2,429km including 262km of vertical climbing that took over 964 hours to complete.

Patterson was joined at times by a total of 738 climbers throughout the year, who lent their support to his cause.

He ran a BackaBuddy campaign to raise the funds and managed to get R359,583.64 from 452 donors.

The contributions were raised to support Habitat for Humanity, OneHeart for Kids and The Sunflower Fund. The money has already helped deliver books to three of the Western Cape’s poorest schools in Stellenbosch, Klapmuts and Kayamandi through One Heart for Kids.

Through Habitat for Humanity, ten families living in shacks in Khayelitsha have had their homes upgraded to be drier, safer and warmer.

Patterson was also involved in two donor drives for the Sunflower Fund which helped add 30 donors to the Sunflower Registry.

“It is hard to put into a few words what this year has meant to me, This entire experience was even greater than I ever imagined. I’ve developed a greater understanding of listening to my own inner voice, intuition and gut,” says Patterson.

Patterson's BackaBuddy campaign is still accepting donations.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA