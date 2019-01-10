Man raises nearly R360k for charity by climbing Table Mountain for 365 days
Andrew Patterson completed his last climb on 31 December 2018, totalling 2,429km including 262km of vertical climbing that took over 964 hours to complete.
JOHANNESBURG - A Cape Town man has raised almost R360,000 for three charities by climbing Table Mountain every day in 2018.
Andrew Patterson completed his last climb on 31 December 2018, totalling 2,429km including 262km of vertical climbing that took over 964 hours to complete.
Patterson was joined at times by a total of 738 climbers throughout the year, who lent their support to his cause.
He ran a BackaBuddy campaign to raise the funds and managed to get R359,583.64 from 452 donors.
The contributions were raised to support Habitat for Humanity, OneHeart for Kids and The Sunflower Fund. The money has already helped deliver books to three of the Western Cape’s poorest schools in Stellenbosch, Klapmuts and Kayamandi through One Heart for Kids.
Through Habitat for Humanity, ten families living in shacks in Khayelitsha have had their homes upgraded to be drier, safer and warmer.
Patterson was also involved in two donor drives for the Sunflower Fund which helped add 30 donors to the Sunflower Registry.
“It is hard to put into a few words what this year has meant to me, This entire experience was even greater than I ever imagined. I’ve developed a greater understanding of listening to my own inner voice, intuition and gut,” says Patterson.
Patterson's BackaBuddy campaign is still accepting donations.
Popular in Local
-
Kids removed from Schweizer-Reneke school amid protests over segregated seating
-
Schweizer-Reneke school suspends teacher over segregated seating
-
NPA identifies white powder found on Nicholas Ninow as cat
-
[CARTOON] Unity In Action?
-
Businesswoman waiting on Woolworths for final deal in baby carrier row
-
[LISTEN] Doctors angry at Discovery Health over policy changes
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.