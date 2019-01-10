Man raises nearly R360k for charity by climbing Table Mountain for 365 days

Andrew Patterson completed his last climb on 31 December 2018, totalling 2,429km including 262km of vertical climbing that took over 964 hours to complete.

JOHANNESBURG - A Cape Town man has raised almost R360,000 for three charities by climbing Table Mountain every day in 2018.

Patterson was joined at times by a total of 738 climbers throughout the year, who lent their support to his cause.

He ran a BackaBuddy campaign to raise the funds and managed to get R359,583.64 from 452 donors.

The contributions were raised to support Habitat for Humanity, OneHeart for Kids and The Sunflower Fund. The money has already helped deliver books to three of the Western Cape’s poorest schools in Stellenbosch, Klapmuts and Kayamandi through One Heart for Kids.

Through Habitat for Humanity, ten families living in shacks in Khayelitsha have had their homes upgraded to be drier, safer and warmer.

Patterson was also involved in two donor drives for the Sunflower Fund which helped add 30 donors to the Sunflower Registry.

“It is hard to put into a few words what this year has meant to me, This entire experience was even greater than I ever imagined. I’ve developed a greater understanding of listening to my own inner voice, intuition and gut,” says Patterson.

Patterson's BackaBuddy campaign is still accepting donations.