Man drowns trying to save girl at Wolfgat Nature Reserve
A man has drowned trying to rescue a 13-year-old girl at Wolfgat Nature Reserve near Mitchells Plain.
CAPE TOWN -
The NSRI says it appears that the teenager, believed to be disabled, got into difficulty while swimming.
The 29-year-old deceased then tried to help her, but struggled in the surf, along with another man who tried to assist him.
The NSRI's Craig Lambinon says that a third man then came to the rescue.
"On arrival on scene paramedic continued the CPR but sadly after all efforts were exhausted, he was declared deceased. The female and the man believed to be in his 30s were transported to hospital in serious conditions."
Lifeguards and paramedics had tried to resuscitate the deceased.
