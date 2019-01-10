Man (29) dies after attempt to rescue teen from drowning

The man attempted to save a girl who ran into trouble while swimming at the Wolfgat Nature Reserve earlier this week.

CAPE TOWN - A man has died while attempting to rescue a 13-year-old girl from drowning at sea.

The man attempted to save the girl who ran into trouble while swimming at the Wolfgat Nature Reserve earlier this week.

Paramedics performed extensive efforts to resuscitate him, but he was declared dead on the scene.

The National Sea Rescue Institute’s Craig Lambinon says: “It’s believed the female was swimming. It’s also believed that she’s a disabled person. When she got into difficulty into the water, the 29-year-old got into the water to assist her, but got into difficulty. It’s reported that an unidentified man arrived at the scene and went into the water. He was able to assist them out of the water.”

The girl was eventually rescued.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)