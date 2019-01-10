Gauteng Premier Makhura issues stern warning to child abusers
Gauteng Premier David Makhura has used the start of the 2019 academic year to warn those who abuse children at school that they will face harsh consequences.
Makhura was speaking at the newly built Menzi Primary School in Tsakane in Ekurhuleni on Wednesday.
He joined Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi to officially open the R100 million state of the art institution.
Premier Makhura says that schools must become safe havens for children.
“We don’t want any of our children to be abused and to be raped.”
Makhura has issued a stern warning to perpetrators of child abuse.
“We don’t want anybody to touch you because anybody who touches them, touches us.”
It emerged over a year ago that over a dozen young girls from the AB Xuma Primary School in Soweto had been sexually abused, allegedly by their former school guard.
But last month, the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court acquitted accused Johannes Molefe of all charges due to insufficient evidence.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
