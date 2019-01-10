Gauteng Premier Makhura issues stern warning to child abusers

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 24°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 38°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
Go

Gauteng Premier Makhura issues stern warning to child abusers

Gauteng Premier David Makhura has used the start of the 2019 academic year to warn those who abuse children at school that they will face harsh consequences.

Gauteng Premier David Makhura makes a point during a speech. Picture: @EducationGP/Twitter
Gauteng Premier David Makhura makes a point during a speech. Picture: @EducationGP/Twitter
59 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng Premier David Makhura has used the start of the 2019 academic year to warn those who abuse children at school that they will face harsh consequences.

Makhura was speaking at the newly built Menzi Primary School in Tsakane in Ekurhuleni on Wednesday.

He joined Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi to officially open the R100 million state of the art institution.

Premier Makhura says that schools must become safe havens for children.

“We don’t want any of our children to be abused and to be raped.”

Makhura has issued a stern warning to perpetrators of child abuse.

“We don’t want anybody to touch you because anybody who touches them, touches us.”

It emerged over a year ago that over a dozen young girls from the AB Xuma Primary School in Soweto had been sexually abused, allegedly by their former school guard.

But last month, the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court acquitted accused Johannes Molefe of all charges due to insufficient evidence.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA