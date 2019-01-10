Mabuza: 'Ordinary ANC members not responsible for spreading rumours about me'
Deputy President David Mabuza has suggested that the people behind stories that he is not welcome in KwaZulu-Natal are leaders of the ANC who are still bitter about the outcomes at Nasrec.
DURBAN – Deputy President David Mabuza says that ordinary African National Congress (ANC) members are not responsible for the rumours that he is not welcome in KwaZulu-Natal and has suggested that these stories are made up by leaders who want to cling onto power.
Mabuza was speaking on the sidelines of a door-to-door campaign in Mpophomeni near Howick on Wednesday.
The deputy president is very clear that the ANC delegates during the Nasrec conference saved the party from its downward trajectory.
Mabuza says he is definitely not a “sell-out”.
“KZN is my home, you can see I’m here. I’ve been here. People will make stories but not the ordinary people. Ordinary people will accept any leader of the ANC because they know the ANC.”
“Leaders of the ANC will come and go. Tomorrow I won’t be a leader and I must accept it. Tomorrow the younger person that will lead the ANC, I must support that person because the ANC is the living organism. It continues, it grows and it moves on.”
Mabuza is expected back in KwaZulu-Natal before the end of next month.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
