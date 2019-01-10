[LISTEN] Why are all the white kids sitting together?

Radio 702 | Eusebius McKaiser engages a listener over the apparent segregation of grade R learners in a classroom at a Schweizer-Reneke school.

This follows the release of a photograph showing a group of white pupils sitting together in class while their four black classmates sit at a small table near the door.

The listener asked whether it might not be the case that some black children simply enjoy "flocking together" and that they might over time maybe learn to integrate themselves.

