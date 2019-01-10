Popular Topics
[LISTEN] Doctors angry at Discovery Health over policy changes

| CapeTalk’s Kieno Kammies speaks to Discovery Health's Dr Ryan Noach about the policy changes and how they affect patients and doctors.

CAPE TOWN - Doctors are up in arms at changes made by Discovery Health which now means that patients who have been booked in for operations at a certain hospital will have to find an extra R5,000 or go to an approved clinic.

CapeTalk’s Kieno Kammies speaks to Dr Ryan Noach, deputy chief executive at Discovery Health, who says that patients who have to pay extra when booked into hospitals do so when they are admitted to hospitals which are not listed on approved hospitals under their medical aid package.

“We believe that this is a sustainable situation,” Noach says.

While Noach agrees the finalisation of this policy was made late, patients and members who have already made hospital bookings will not be forced to make these co-payments in January.

Listen to the audio above for more.

