[LISTEN] Doctors angry at Discovery Health over policy changes
CapeTalk | CapeTalk’s Kieno Kammies speaks to Discovery Health's Dr Ryan Noach about the policy changes and how they affect patients and doctors.
CAPE TOWN - Doctors are up in arms at changes made by Discovery Health which now means that patients who have been booked in for operations at a certain hospital will have to find an extra R5,000 or go to an approved clinic.
CapeTalk’s Kieno Kammies speaks to Dr Ryan Noach, deputy chief executive at Discovery Health, who says that patients who have to pay extra when booked into hospitals do so when they are admitted to hospitals which are not listed on approved hospitals under their medical aid package.
“We believe that this is a sustainable situation,” Noach says.
While Noach agrees the finalisation of this policy was made late, patients and members who have already made hospital bookings will not be forced to make these co-payments in January.
Listen to the audio above for more.
More in Multimedia
-
[LISTEN] What makes private schools a cut above the rest?
-
[LISTEN] Little has changed in ANC under Ramaphosa, says analyst
-
[LISTEN] #SurvivingRKelly: 'If you have money, that will overpower justice'
-
[LISTEN] Class of 2031: How organisation, leadership impacts a child's schooling
-
[LISTEN] Private security becoming private armies, says policing expert
-
[LISTEN] Debating the challenges of basic education
-
[LISTEN] How to get a foot in property market while young
-
[LISTEN] How school uniform suppliers should be charging you
-
[LISTEN] Teen pregnancy in SA 'systemic', with no decline in numbers since 1998
-
[LISTEN] The one thing your relationship may be missing
-
[LISTEN] How to deal with disappointing matric results
-
[LISTEN] Methodist Church to investigate 'sexist remarks' made by ANC chaplain
-
[LISTEN] Where to find the best back-to-school deals
-
[LISTEN] Umalusi CEO defends decision to adjust IEB matric marks
-
[LISTEN] Significance of the Cape minstrel parade
-
[LISTEN] Should we arm our paramedics?
-
[LISTEN] Uber's surge pricing to be in place on New Year's Eve
-
[LISTEN] How to get your number off debt collection lists
-
[LISTEN] The 2018 news year in review
-
[LISTEN] City of CT on why beachgoers were kicked off Clifton beach
-
[LISTEN] Hot weather contributes to drop in Gauteng dam levels
-
[LISTEN] Consortium of investors offer SAA R21bn loan for 51% stake
-
[LISTEN] 'My role is to use language to give life and vision' - Lebo Mashile
-
[LISTEN] Jackie May: Christmas period is such a wasteful time
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.