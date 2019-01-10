Popular Topics
Lesufi: 'Unplaced Gauteng learners will be at school by end of January'

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says the backlog is as a result of parents not submitting their applications on time.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi addresses the media on the state of readiness of the reopening of schools. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi addresses the media on the state of readiness of the reopening of schools. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
4 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says that all children who are still without a school will be placed by the end of this month.

Around 7,000 grade 1 and 8 pupils have not yet been placed at a school around the province.

Lesufi says the backlog is as a result of parents not submitting their applications on time.

“Purely because some parents don’t adhere to regulation and some people leave things to the last minute.

“We opened for registration early in April. We’re the only province that does that to open registration around April and we placed all parents that applied on time at the end of July.”

He says the department will make sure that those who start school late won't miss out on much learning.

“We’ve said to all our schools ‘don’t start with serious stuff in the first two to three weeks. Don’t allow learners to write exams or tests.'"

GALLERY: Smiles and tears as kids go back to school

