Lady Gaga vows to remove R Kelly duet from streaming services
The singer collaborated with the R&B star on the track, ‘Do What U Want’, back in 2013, and it was included on her third studio album ‘Artpop’.
LONDON - Lady Gaga has vowed to remove her duet with R Kelly duet, Do What U Want, from "all streaming services" following the allegations of sexual misconduct made against him on the documentary series Surviving R Kelly.
Gaga, 32, collaborated with the Ignition singer on the track back in 2013, and it was included on her third studio album Artpop, but following the accusations of sexual assault made by a host of women against Kelly in new Lifetime documentary series Surviving R Kelly the pop superstar has made the decision to dissociate herself from the track and apologise for working with him.
Addressing to her 77.6 million followers on Twitter, the singer wrote:
I stand by anyone who has ever been the victim of sexual assault: pic.twitter.com/67sz4WpV3i— Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) January 10, 2019
The Surviving R Kelly series has prompted the #MuteRKelly campaign on social media in a bid to get the musician’s concerts axed and his music silenced on the airwaves and on streaming services.
Kelly, 52, has denied all the allegations made against him and has threatened legal action against his accusers and the makers of the series.
LISTEN: #SurvivingRKelly: ‘If you have money, that will overpower justice’
Popular in Lifestyle
-
World's richest man Jeff Bezos, wife announce split
-
Pitch Black Afro charged with premeditated murder
-
Man raises nearly R360k for charity by climbing Table Mountain for 365 days
-
Suspect in Pitch Black Afro’s wife’s murder expected in court
-
PowerBall results: Tuesday 8 January 2019
-
Vehicle screens go super-sized at CES as tech catches up
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.