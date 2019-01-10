Lady Gaga vows to remove R Kelly duet from streaming services

The singer collaborated with the R&B star on the track, ‘Do What U Want’, back in 2013, and it was included on her third studio album ‘Artpop’.

LONDON - Lady Gaga has vowed to remove her duet with R Kelly duet, Do What U Want, from "all streaming services" following the allegations of sexual misconduct made against him on the documentary series Surviving R Kelly.

Gaga, 32, collaborated with the Ignition singer on the track back in 2013, and it was included on her third studio album Artpop, but following the accusations of sexual assault made by a host of women against Kelly in new Lifetime documentary series Surviving R Kelly the pop superstar has made the decision to dissociate herself from the track and apologise for working with him.

Addressing to her 77.6 million followers on Twitter, the singer wrote:

I stand by anyone who has ever been the victim of sexual assault: pic.twitter.com/67sz4WpV3i — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) January 10, 2019

The Surviving R Kelly series has prompted the #MuteRKelly campaign on social media in a bid to get the musician’s concerts axed and his music silenced on the airwaves and on streaming services.

Kelly, 52, has denied all the allegations made against him and has threatened legal action against his accusers and the makers of the series.

