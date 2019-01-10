Popular Topics
Kids removed from Schweizer-Reneke school amid protests over segregated seating

The school is being accused of racism after a photograph emerged showing a group of white pupils sitting together while their four black classmates sat at a small table near the door.

An image circulating on social media which shows black and white children seated at separate tables, apparently at Laerskool Schweizer Reneke.
An image circulating on social media which shows black and white children seated at separate tables, apparently at Laerskool Schweizer Reneke.
42 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Parents have started removing their children from a Schweizer-Reneke primary school in the North West amid protests outside the school.

The school is being accused of racism after a photograph emerged showing a group of white pupils sitting together while their four black classmates sat at a small table near the door.

A task team from the provincial education department led by Education MEC Sello Lehare is en route the school to investigate the alleged racial segregation.

The office of North West Premier Job Mokgoro says the result of a preliminary investigation at a Schweizer-Reneke primary school will inform the decision on what action needs to be taken against the school.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

