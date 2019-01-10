Kids removed from Schweizer-Reneke school amid protests over segregated seating
The school is being accused of racism after a photograph emerged showing a group of white pupils sitting together while their four black classmates sat at a small table near the door.
JOHANNESBURG – Parents have started removing their children from a Schweizer-Reneke primary school in the North West amid protests outside the school.
A task team from the provincial education department led by Education MEC Sello Lehare is en route the school to investigate the alleged racial segregation.
The office of North West Premier Job Mokgoro says the result of a preliminary investigation at a Schweizer-Reneke primary school will inform the decision on what action needs to be taken against the school.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
