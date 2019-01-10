Wits drop points in disappointing defeat to Chiefs
The loss was Wits’ fourth of the season, all of them at home, and missed out of the opportunity to extend their lead in the league.
JOHANNESBURG - Absa Premiership log leaders Bidvest Wits dropped valuable points in a disappointing 2-0 loss to Kaizer Chiefs at home on Wednesday evening.
The league front-runners went into the match just two points ahead of second-placed Orlando Pirates, who thrashed a hapless Chippa United side the previous evening.
Amakhosi, on the other hand, needed to bounce back from a 2-1 loss to Mamelodi Sundowns on the weekend. In a very physical encounter and a smaller Bidvest Stadium pitch, the chances for either side were very few and far between.
Chiefs eventually broke the deadlock shortly after the half-time break when Leonardo Castro was able to outmuscle the Wits defense to give the Glamour Boys the lead.
That goal seemed to spur the visitors on as they grew in confidence. The introduction of Bernard Parker in place of Khama Billiat, who was ineffective in what was a physical encounter, gave Chiefs more precision going forward.
They soon doubled their lead through Hendrik Ekstein’s third goal of the season from a beautifully executed counter-attack.
Daniel Cardoso won the ball just inside his half before releasing it to Parker who threaded the ball nicely for Castro before the scorer of the first for Chiefs turned provider for Ekstein.
The loss was Wits’ fourth of the season, all of them at home, and missed out of the opportunity to extend their lead in the league.
