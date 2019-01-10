IEC: We’re ready for the 2019 national elections
The electoral commission says it’s made significant progress to update the voters' roll to contain addresses of all voters.
MIDRAND - The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) says it’s on track and ready for the 2019 national elections.
The commission says it’s made significant progress to update the voters' roll to contain addresses of all voters.
#2019Elections Mamabolo: The first major task is to update the voters roll to contain addresses of all voters, we are pleased to announce a signifant progress as we speak today 21.5 million people are on the roll with complete addresses. TK— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 10, 2019
#2019elections The IEC has also revealed it’s elections logo. (Apologies for the poor picture quality) TK pic.twitter.com/UvoHXE4Tkj— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 10, 2019
The IEC's chief electoral officer, Sy Mamabolo, says the commission has been able to update 80% of voters’ addresses on the voters’ roll: “The figure stands at 21.5 million, representing 83% of the totality of the voters’ roll.”
Mamabolo says the commission will continue to update addresses on the roll as per the constitutional court order until the day of elections. “For we aspire a voters’ roll in which details of all voters are accurate and up to date.”
The IEC has called on all South Africans, especially young people, to use the last weekend of January as the final opportunity to register and ensure that their addresses are in order.
WATCH: IEC gives an update on voter registration
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
