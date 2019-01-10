IEC wants Ramaphosa to announce election date by month-end

The commission officially launched the polls in Midrand on Thursday calling on citizens, especially young people, to go out and register to vote.

JOHANNESBURG - The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) says it plans to plead with President Cyril Ramaphosa to announce the date for the 2019 elections before the end of this month.

Over 280 political parties have registered to contest the provincial and national elections.

The IEC’s Sy Mamabolo says the commission has interacted with Ramaphosa regarding the elections and plans to meet with him again soon.

“There are further interactions and hopefully after those interactions, the president will be able to announce a date.”

Mamabolo says while announcing the elections is the president's prerogative, they hope Ramaphosa will proclaim the date as soon as possible.

“We’ll use the interaction with him to ask that he considers announcing the date ahead of the registration weekend.”

The IEC says so far 80% of citizens on the voters’ roll have updated their addresses and says it hopes more South Africans will come out and register for the 2019 national elections before the end of this month.

WATCH: IEC gives an update on voter registration

