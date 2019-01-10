Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s meme-worthy ACM membership form
Oops! Pictures of Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s ACM membership form have been circulating on social media for a spelling error.
JOHANNESBURG - With all the new political parties contesting the upcoming 2019 general elections, one seems spoilt for choice.
Newly formed parties include former Democratic Alliance member Patricia De Lille’s Good party, former ANC member Mzwanele Manyi’s African Transformation Movement (ATM) party and former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s African Content Movement (ACM) party.
Pictures of Motsoeneng’s ACM membership form, though, have been circulating on social media for a spelling error.
Our President in waiting Hlaudi Motsoeneng can't even spell "membership" but wants to be taken seriously? 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/q91UV3yTxq— The Ruralitarian (@Skoax) January 9, 2019
On the form, the word membership is spelled ‘memebership’ and in another section it’s spelled ‘memebrship’. So much for a content party…
So voters have a lot to think about when deciding which party to vote for. Will it be our old favourites or the new kids on the block?
