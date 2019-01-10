High Court orders magistrate to hand over records in decision to subpoena Sitole

The matter relates to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid)’s investigation of tender fraud and corruption worth an estimated R100 million and involving Durban company I-View.

PRETORIA - The High Court in Pretoria has ordered a Pretoria magistrate to hand over records she considered when issuing subpoenas against National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole and two deputies.

The matter relates to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid)’s investigation of tender fraud and corruption worth an estimated R100 million and involving Durban company I-View.

Eyewitness News revealed last month that Ipid had approached the High Court to compel Sitole to declassify documents related to the investigation, but this is being opposed by police management.

A Pretoria magistrate had ordered that Sitole and two of his deputies be subjected to interviews by Ipid investigators in relation to the I-View investigation.

Sitole filed an application to review the magistrate’s decision to authorise the subpoenas.

The High Court has ordered that the magistrate hand over the records she relied upon when reaching the decision.

This is the latest step in a year-long tussle between police management and the watchdog body, which has accused Sitole of using the classification of documents to stifle their investigation.

Sitole, who has welcomed the latest court ruling, is himself a suspect in the case.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)