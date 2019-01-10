Hawks expect value of seized cocaine to hit R1 billion
The drugs were seized on a ship in a multi-disciplinary operation at the Port of Ngqura in the Port Elizabeth area on Monday afternoon.
CAPE TOWN - The Hawks say that the 706kg worth of uncut cocaine that was seized at Coega Harbour near Port Elizabeth this week is likely to be worth up to R1 billion.
The drugs were seized on a ship in a multi-disciplinary operation at the Port of Ngqura in the Port Elizabeth area on Monday afternoon.
The vessel with the hidden drugs has been on the Hawks' radar following a tip-off from Interpol in late December.
Hawks spokesperson, Hangwani Mulaudzi explains that the cocaine was still to be processed when South African officials found the hidden cocaine during the raid.
"These drugs were still going to be processed, so there's the possibility that it could even reach R1 billion. It just goes to show the magnitude of the drugs that were going to be made in India."
The Eastern Cape MEC for Finance and Economic Development Lubabalo Mubuyane says South African ports are to be used for economic growth and not the destruction of our citizens.
"Drug abuse and other things are killing our society and we can't allow this to go on unabated. We need a collective effort from everyone to make sure that we fight this kind of criminality."
Authorities are now keeping tabs on all points of entry, including courier companies, in case of retaliation for this week's major cocaine bust.
The Hawks say that whichever cartel is responsible might retaliate by trying to send even more drugs to South Africa.
Hawks spokesperson Hangwana Mulaudzi says he hopes this seize sends a strong message to international drug smugglers.
"We have taken these drugs away from this cartel, so of course they won't be happy. We might be expecting something from them, maybe they'll retaliate and bring more drugs into the country through other means. For us to have this operation, its ens a strong message to this cartel, whoever they are, that South Africa is not a harbour for drugs."
Popular in Local
-
Communication breakdown led to Pretoria train crash, preliminary report finds
-
[CARTOON] Unity In Action?
-
NW Education MEC to visit school after apparent racial segregation incident
-
Suspect in Pitch Black Afro’s wife’s murder expected in court
-
Woolworths to intensify training of staff, suppliers after baby carrier row
-
'Atul Told Me', 'At The Moment': Tweeps play with Manyi's ATM move
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.