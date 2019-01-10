Popular Topics
France casts doubt on Congo election results

Opposition coalition candidate Martin Fayulu who was a clear favourite in pre-election opinion polls has called the outcome an electoral coup.

Minister for Foreign Affairs of France Jean-Yves Le Drian. Picture: United Nations Photo.
Minister for Foreign Affairs of France Jean-Yves Le Drian. Picture: United Nations Photo.
27 minutes ago

PRETORIA - French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian says official Congolese election results declaring Felix Tshisekedi victory in the presidential election does not tally with results on the ground.

Opposition coalition candidate Martin Fayulu who was a clear favourite in pre-election opinion polls has called the outcome an electoral coup.

Le Drian has called for calm in the Democratic Republic of Congo and for certainty with results.

Losing governing coalition candidate Emmanuel Shadary accepts that Tshisekedi beat him for the presidency.

However, Fayulu, who was widely expected to win the race, says the results were fabricated in the offices of the ruling coalition and don’t reflect the reality of the ballot box.

Fayulu fears the results will spark disturbances across the country.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

