First child born in DRC from Ebola survivor mother

The infant, named Sylvana, is the first documented case, in the current outbreak, born to a mother who recovered from the deadly haemorrhagic fever.

JOHANNESBURG - A four-day-old baby is a silver lining in the Democratic Republic of Congo’s deadly Ebola outbreak, as the country’s health ministry on Thursday described her as the first child born to a mother who has recovered from the virus.

The infant, named Sylvana, is the first documented case, in the current outbreak, born to a mother who recovered from the deadly haemorrhagic fever.

This outbreak has become the second-deadliest in history, with 628 cases, 580 of them confirmed.

There have been 335 confirmed deaths.