Ellis on winning award: I wanted to jump and scream
It’s been a remarkable two years for Banyana Banyana under the guidance of Ellis. Despite finishing as runners-up at the African Cup of Nations, the team achieved their goal of qualifying for their maiden World Cup.
CAPE TOWN - Banyana Banyana head coach Desiree Ellis returned home after her victorious visit to Dakar, Senegal, after receiving her CAF Coach of the Year Award at the CAF Awards on Tuesday.
It’s been a remarkable two years for Banyana Banyana under the guidance of Ellis. Despite finishing as runners-up at the African Cup of Nations, the team achieved their goal of qualifying for their maiden World Cup.
Upon returning to South Africa, Ellis shared her feelings after realising she won the award.
"When my name got called out, I wanted to jump and scream. I had this huge smile on my face and then just sitting there, I was thinking this is unbelievable."
The coach said someone close to her had predicted her success on her way to Dakar.
"A friend of mine who works for SAA actually said to me before I left that I was going to win the award. I said to him I'm up against tough opposition, the Nigerian coach wonder tournament."
Banyana Banyana head coach Desiree Ellis getting a warm welcome from her squad after she landed in @cityofcapetown following her lifting the 2018 @caf_online Women's National Team Coach of the Year @Banyana_Banyana @SAFA_net @SasolLeague @SasolSA #limitless @BafanaBafana pic.twitter.com/grkoAnsbAc— Banyana_Banyana (@Banyana_Banyana) January 10, 2019
Ellis, always humble and thinking about the collective, praised her support staff.
“I have to salute my technical team, you know, this is not just for me. I have a fantastic assistant coach Thinasonke Mbuli and Shilene Booysen (analyst). We work closely together, strategising.”
“I'm going to training now but they're already busy getting the training ready. We have a fantastic support staff and the players are magnificent. This is all for them.”
The former Banyana international was interim coach of the side for some time before she was given the job on a permanent basis. Since that moment, she has not looked back and has taken the team to new territory.
“Banyana just didn't happen overnight. So, this is for everybody that's played a part in Banyana, even qualifying for the World Cup... it’s for the whole country.”
With the World Cup next year, Banyana have already commenced their preparation with a training camp in Cape Town.
She spoke about her players who have made sacrifices over the festive season to do more than just make up the numbers at next year’s World Cup in France.
“The players have been fantastic, when everybody was on holiday they've been training they only got Christmas, Boxing Day and New Year's Day. Other than that, they've been training, they know what's at stake.”
Banyana will take on Netherlands and Sweden in friendly matches in the Mother City later this month.
Scenes from the @CapeTown International airport after the arrival of @Banyana_Banyana head coach Desiree Ellis from Senegal where she won the @CAF_Online 2018 Women's National Team Coach of the Year award @SAFA_net @SasolLeague @SasolSA #limitless pic.twitter.com/BdyR77YbjN— Banyana_Banyana (@Banyana_Banyana) January 10, 2019
Popular in Sport
-
Mourinho free for Real return as United pay compensation: reports
-
Schumacher 'in the very best of hands', says family
-
Disrupted Proteas seek clean sweep against Pakistan
-
No complacency, says S.Africa stand-in captain Elgar
-
ICC reprimands Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur
-
Parly Sports committee says Siya Kolisi's comments on quotas 'unfortunate'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.