Dept welcomes life sentence handed to convicted farm murderer

Hendrick Dawson was convicted on charges of murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances in connection with the death of 64-year-old Jan Hough.

FILE: Picture: SAPS.
FILE: Picture: SAPS.
9 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Department of Agriculture and Rural Development has welcomed the life sentence handed down to a convicted farm murderer.

Hendrick Dawson heard his fate in the Northern Cape High Court on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old man was convicted on charges of murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances in connection with the death of 64-year-old Jan Hough.

The deadly attack occurred on a farm in Kakamas in November 2017.

Department spokesperson Phemelo Manankong says: “The sentencing will send a strong message to the perpetrators of the crime that crime does not pay in the end, even though it doesn’t bring the victims back. However, justice has prevailed in the end.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

