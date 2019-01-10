Dept: Interventions in place after foot and mouth disease outbreak

Four of South Africa’s neighbours have banned the import of meat with Zimbabwe becoming the latest to take the precaution.

JOHANNESBURG - The Agriculture Department says interventions are in place to ensure an outbreak of foot and mouth disease in Limpopo is contained.

The highly contagious virus has put livestock worth millions of rand at risk following reports of contamination in the Vhembe District.

The department's Khaye Nkwanyana says: “We have quarantined that area in Limpopo. Our state vets been working on the ground. There are no animals going in or out. We are running more tests.”

He says the virus is denatured by heat so as long as meat is cooked, humans are not at risk of falling ill.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)