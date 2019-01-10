DA wants answers from Gauteng Education Dept over drug problem at Soweto school

Gauteng DA Premier candidate Solly Msimanga visited the school on Wednesday to find out why it was the worst performing school in the province.

JOHANNESBURG – The Democratic Alliance (DA) says it will approach the Gauteng Education Department to find out why it hasn’t tackled the drug problem at Klipspruit West High School.

It achieved a matric pass rate of just over 43%.

The DA's Luthando Kwapi says: "There are a lot of drugs dealers within the community and also the fencing that they’ve around the school has holes and where students are able to bunk classes and go get drugs.

"So, we’re going to take all this down and ask the province what’s going on with the school."

MEC Panyaza Lesufi's visited the school last year but the governing body says politicians only visit to get votes.

