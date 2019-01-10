DA leader Maimane talks job creation during campaign tour
This is part of Maimane’s national Kasi-to-Kasi tour to promote the party's message on a South Africa for all.
JOHANNESBURG – Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane is meeting with informal traders this on Thursday at the Kalafong Provincial Tertiary Hospital and nearby taxi rank.
This is part of Maimane’s national Kasi-to-Kasi tour to promote the party's message on a South Africa for all.
Maimane kicked off the tour in Ekurhuleni on Wednesday where he met with parents of grade one pupils.
The DA leader says South Africa is divided, with one part having decent education and jobs while the rest don’t.
“We’re going around sharing our message that we want every home to have a job and that ultimately we want to make sure that our communities are safe.
“That we’ve an education system that makes sure those who start school finish school and more than anything, we ensure that within an economy that’s growing, we can create work for our people.”
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Popular in Politics
-
[CARTOON] Unity In Action?
-
Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s meme-worthy ACM membership form
-
Mabuza: 'Ordinary ANC members not responsible for spreading rumours about me'
-
'Atul Told Me', 'At The Moment': Tweeps play with Manyi's ATM move
-
NCOP to hold special sitting to consider 3 bills
-
NCOP passes Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Bill
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.