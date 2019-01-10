DA leader Maimane talks job creation during campaign tour

This is part of Maimane’s national Kasi-to-Kasi tour to promote the party's message on a South Africa for all.

JOHANNESBURG – Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane is meeting with informal traders this on Thursday at the Kalafong Provincial Tertiary Hospital and nearby taxi rank.

This is part of Maimane’s national Kasi-to-Kasi tour to promote the party's message on a South Africa for all.

Maimane kicked off the tour in Ekurhuleni on Wednesday where he met with parents of grade one pupils.

The DA leader says South Africa is divided, with one part having decent education and jobs while the rest don’t.

“We’re going around sharing our message that we want every home to have a job and that ultimately we want to make sure that our communities are safe.

“That we’ve an education system that makes sure those who start school finish school and more than anything, we ensure that within an economy that’s growing, we can create work for our people.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)