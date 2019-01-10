Court to hear more arguments in indictment matter of former Mozambique minister

Manuel Chang has told the court he wants to apply for bail after it ruled on Wednesday that his arrest and detention was lawful.

PRETORIA – The Kempton Park Magistrates Court is on Thursday expected to hear the argument about the completeness or otherwise of the indictment against Mozambique’s former finance minister Manuel Chang.

Chang has told the court he wants to apply for bail after it ruled on Wednesday that his arrest and detention was lawful.

The former minister and four others have been implicated in fraud and corruption worth an estimated $2 billion.

Chang's legal team has argued that the indictment produced by the United States is incomplete because some of the information such as accomplice's names is redacted.

The defence wants the complete document in order to adequately prepare a bail application.

They say Chang is being prejudiced.

The former minister spent Wednesday night in solitary confinement after his legal team complained about the conditions he was being kept in at Modderbee Prison.

The court heard that he is kept in a cell with 20 other people, has no bed to sleep on and had to pay protection money to a fellow inmate.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)