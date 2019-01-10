Court to hear more arguments in indictment matter of former Mozambique minister

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 24°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 38°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
Go

Court to hear more arguments in indictment matter of former Mozambique minister

Manuel Chang has told the court he wants to apply for bail after it ruled on Wednesday that his arrest and detention was lawful.

Former Mozambican finance minister Manuel Chang. Picture: United Nations Photo
Former Mozambican finance minister Manuel Chang. Picture: United Nations Photo
32 minutes ago

PRETORIA – The Kempton Park Magistrates Court is on Thursday expected to hear the argument about the completeness or otherwise of the indictment against Mozambique’s former finance minister Manuel Chang.

Chang has told the court he wants to apply for bail after it ruled on Wednesday that his arrest and detention was lawful.

The former minister and four others have been implicated in fraud and corruption worth an estimated $2 billion.

Chang's legal team has argued that the indictment produced by the United States is incomplete because some of the information such as accomplice's names is redacted.

The defence wants the complete document in order to adequately prepare a bail application.

They say Chang is being prejudiced.

The former minister spent Wednesday night in solitary confinement after his legal team complained about the conditions he was being kept in at Modderbee Prison.

The court heard that he is kept in a cell with 20 other people, has no bed to sleep on and had to pay protection money to a fellow inmate.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA