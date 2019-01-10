Popular Topics
Communication breakdown led to Pretoria train crash, preliminary report finds

The investigation by the Railway Safety Regulator has revealed that the route between Pretoria North and Mountainview had been operating under manual authorisation since November last year.

11 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – A preliminary investigation by the Railway Safety Regulator has revealed that a communication breakdown between officials led to the Pretoria train crash that claimed three lives.

Over 600 people were injured when two trains collided at the Wolmerton train station in Mountainview on Tuesday.

Metrorail train services between Mabopane and Pretoria station will remain closed until all repairs are concluded.

The investigation by the Railway Safety Regulator has revealed that the route between Pretoria North and Mountainview had been operating under manual authorisation since November last year.

It also found that there was a communication breakdown between the train control officer and the driver resulting in the train entering the section between the Pretoria North and Mountainview station wrongfully.

It says the officer and the driver did not comply with language policy when authorising entrance.

Officials are now investigating the speed at which the train was travelling at the time of the crash.

Metrorail has assigned 18 buses for stranded commuters this week.

WATCH: The aftermath of the Pretoria train crash

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

