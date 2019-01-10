Communication breakdown led to Pretoria train crash, preliminary report finds
The investigation by the Railway Safety Regulator has revealed that the route between Pretoria North and Mountainview had been operating under manual authorisation since November last year.
JOHANNESBURG – A preliminary investigation by the Railway Safety Regulator has revealed that a communication breakdown between officials led to the Pretoria train crash that claimed three lives.
Over 600 people were injured when two trains collided at the Wolmerton train station in Mountainview on Tuesday.
Metrorail train services between Mabopane and Pretoria station will remain closed until all repairs are concluded.
The investigation by the Railway Safety Regulator has revealed that the route between Pretoria North and Mountainview had been operating under manual authorisation since November last year.
It also found that there was a communication breakdown between the train control officer and the driver resulting in the train entering the section between the Pretoria North and Mountainview station wrongfully.
It says the officer and the driver did not comply with language policy when authorising entrance.
Officials are now investigating the speed at which the train was travelling at the time of the crash.
Metrorail has assigned 18 buses for stranded commuters this week.
WATCH: The aftermath of the Pretoria train crash
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Popular in Local
-
[CARTOON] Unity In Action?
-
Woolworths to intensify training of staff, suppliers after baby carrier row
-
'Atul Told Me', 'At The Moment': Tweeps play with Manyi's ATM move
-
Ramaphosa: 'ANC is now renewing itself'
-
Premier to investigate ‘racist’ seating at NW school
-
Mzwanele Manyi: This is why I've joined the ATM
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.