Case involving former Mozambique finance minister postponed

Manuel Chang has been appearing in the Kempton Park Magistrates Court over the last three days following his arrest at OR Tambo International Airport last month.

FILE: Mozambique's former Finance Minister Manuel Chang speaks at a press conference of African ministers at the IMF/World Bank Annual Spring Meetings in Washington on 21 April 2012. Picture: AFP
FILE: Mozambique's former Finance Minister Manuel Chang speaks at a press conference of African ministers at the IMF/World Bank Annual Spring Meetings in Washington on 21 April 2012. Picture: AFP
12 minutes ago

PRETORIA - The case involving Mozambique’s former finance minister has been postponed until next Friday to allow the defence team time to consider whether it will bring a bail application.

Manuel Chang has been appearing in the Kempton Park Magistrates Court over the last three days following his arrest at OR Tambo International Airport last month.

The former minister and four others have been implicated in fraud and corruption worth an estimated $2 billion.

Manuel Chang’s legal team remains unhappy with the indictment provided by the United States authorities and wants more time to study the legal implications of it when applying for bail.

The legal team has argued that the document is incomplete because some information has been redacted.

Yesterday the court ruled that the arrest and detention of Chang was lawful and done in accordance with an extradition treaty signed with the US.

Once the former minister’s bail matter has been dealt with, the court will establish whether Chang should be extradited to face trial.

The case returns to court at the end of next week.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

Timeline

