Canada's legal cannabis drives prices up 17%, govt stats say
Since legalisation of recreational use last October, prices have jumped to Can$8.02 per gram from Can$6.83, Statistics Canada said in a news release late Wednesday.
OTTAWA - The average price of cannabis in Canada went up 17.4% after its legalisation, according to data released by the government statistical agency.
Since legalisation of recreational use last October, prices have jumped to Can$8.02 per gram from Can$6.83, Statistics Canada said in a news release late Wednesday.
The 384 price quotes it obtained were almost equally split between illicit deals and legal purchases from licensed stores.
The agency noted, however, that the average quantities of weed bought per user from the black market were more than double the amount purchased through licensed retail outlets or government online stores.
One of the government's stated reasons for legalization was to get cannabis out of the hands of drug traffickers and teenage tokers. Canada has one of the world's highest rates of cannabis use by persons under 18 years old.
But the data suggested a price drop will be needed to meet those objectives, as legal suppliers charged higher prices (Can$9.70 including taxes) than those of illegal suppliers (Can$6.51), from 17 October to 31 December.
The legal market has also suffered severe supply shortages since October, which may in part be driving consumers to underground sellers.
Obtaining data from illegal users is a challenge but government statisticians obtained their price quotes using an app for online data collection.
A handful of tokers told AFP they were continuing to buy from the illicit market -- at costs roughly reflected in the government survey -- because of the high prices for legal pot.
A mere 23 survey respondents said it was the first time they'd ever bought marijuana, and they did so because it was legalized. Of those first-time buyers, 14 bought from legal sources.
Statistics Canada last year forecast 5.4 million Canadians would buy cannabis from official dispensaries. Around 4.9 million or 13% of the population already smoked pot prior to legalization on 17 October 2018.
Popular in World
-
21 bodies found on US-Mexico border as Trump visits
-
Phoenix police investigate after woman in coma for decade gives birth
-
'Don't panic,' Mexico president says as fuel shortages spiral
-
Headed for border, Trump warns of possible emergency declaration
-
[WATCH] Hit-and-run caught on camera
-
Migrant workers building 2022 Fifa infrastructure still exploited: report
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.