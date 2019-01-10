Popular Topics
Businesswoman waiting on Woolworths for final deal in baby carrier row

Woolworths has admitted that their product is 'strikingly similar' to Shannon McLaughlin’s Ubuntu Baba Carrier.

Shannon McLaughlin's Ubuntu Baba Carrier. Picture: Ubuntu Baa/Facebook
Shannon McLaughlin's Ubuntu Baba Carrier. Picture: Ubuntu Baa/Facebook
11 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – A local entrepreneur who accused Woolworths of copying her baby carrier design says she’s waiting to reach a final written agreement with the retail giant.

Woolworths has admitted that the product is "strikingly similar" to Shannon McLaughlin’s Ubuntu Baba Carrier.

The company's head buyer met with McLaughlin on Wednesday and has since apologised and agreed to remove the baby carrier from all its shelves.

McLaughlin says she will have more information on their agreement as the day progresses.

“I know that they removed the carriers from the shelves, which is amazing after a lot of push from social media sites from the public saying what were they going to do with the stock which is something we’re in discussion about. So, more business talk as the week goes on.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

