Arson attacks on CT trains drop after rail enforcement unit deployed
Before the establishment of the dedicated unit, a spate of train fires caused mayhem on the network.
CAPE TOWN - Since the deployment of the rail enforcement unit in Cape Town, there have been no arson attacks on trains.
In October, a hundred officers were deployed to the Cape's rail network.
Authorities say that in the first two months, 36 arrests were executed for assault, drug possession, robbery, malicious damage to property and theft.
The unit also confiscated more than 380 metres of cable and 800 kilograms of railway signal cable.
Western Cape Transport and Public Works spokesperson Siphesihle Dube the results and arrests are testament to the initiative's effectiveness.
"The intention of the new rail enforcement unit was to increase security in the network and to create a situation where arson, vandalism and theft do no run rampant. We are very confident that the rial enforcement unit will continue with the good work that it has been doing."
He adds that its rail management task team is continuing to explore ways to dramatically improve rail for the thousands of commuters.
Metrorail's Riana Scott: "The addition of the rail enforcement unit is welcomed. We've always advocated that collaboration between law enforcement agencies is more effective. We see this now with the addition of the rail enforcement unit and their encouraging results."
