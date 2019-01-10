‘ANC belongs to all,’ Ramaphosa assures minority groups in PMB
The president has spent Thursday in the ANC’s Moses Mabhida region where he unveiled a new athletics facility at the Harry Gwala Stadium.
PIETERMARITZBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has assured minority groups in Pietermaritzburg that the African National Congress (ANC) belongs to all, saying citizens have an opportunity to take the country to greater heights at this year's general elections.
Ramaphosa has spent Thursday in the ANC’s Moses Mabhida region where he unveiled a new athletics facility at the Harry Gwala Stadium.
#ANC107 President Cyril Ramaphosa is here at the Harry Gwala stadium in Pietermaritzburg to unveil a new sports facility. ZN pic.twitter.com/946aj6ug3M— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 10, 2019
The president also discussed with various organisations representing minority groups how they can join the Thuma Mina campaign.
Indian and coloured residents asked the president to deal with their children's struggles to attend university because of quotas imposed by the government.
Ramaphosa said more spaces needed to be created within the higher education sector.
“…and I hear this very clearly; the view is to open up more spaces and that’s precisely where the solution is.”
Local resident Zane Mchunu, who works with the Active Citizen’s Movement, also raised issues around the KwaZulu-Natal healthcare system.
“As the Active Citizen's Movement, we say that we know how to bring public and private healthcare sectors together for the benefit of our people.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
