All African Decolonisation Congress dismisses founder Mzwanele Manyi

JOHANNESBURG - The All African Decolonisation Congress (AADC) says its dismissed its founder Mzwanele Manyi with immediate effect.

The Congress has accused the controversial former businessman of blindsiding the organisation by joining the fledgeling African Transformation Movement (ATM).

Manyi on Wednesday announced that he’s leaving the African National Congress (ANC) after 30 years and has joined the ATM.

Congress spokesperson Edward Mokomele says Manyi’s departure came as a shock to them.

“He’s one of the founding members. We’re still busy trying to keep the AADC, as a new baby, alive.”

Mokomele says they’re suspicious of Manyi motives.

“He might be taking our ideas and pursuing them with the ATM. We're keeping a close eye because we have everything on record.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)