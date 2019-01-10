Airport employee suspended after being caught on camera throwing luggage
The video has been widely circulating, prompting anger from travellers.
JOHANNESBURG - Management at OR Tambo International Airport says it is taking action against a baggage handler who was caught on camera carelessly throwing luggage from a carousel.
Management has condemned the incident.
Airports Company South Africa's Samukelo Khambule says: “BidAir services has identified the employee who has been suspended with immediate effect, while the company initiates disciplinary action. There are many employees who work for the airline ecosystem. Therefore, it’s disconcerting when an employee falls short of the standards of the service level agreement.”
OR Tambo Airport employee caught on camera throwing luggage pic.twitter.com/KNQsbYUIDG— mzansistories (@mzansistories) January 10, 2019
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
