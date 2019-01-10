Adamant parents of Uitzig High pupils want school reopened

The Western Cape Education Department in 2017 resolved to have the school closed as the building infrastructure decayed over time due to vandalism.

CAPE TOWN - Parents of Uitzig High School learners are adamant the school should be reopened.

The Western Cape Education Department in 2017 resolved to have the school closed as the building infrastructure decayed over time due to vandalism.

The Western Cape High Court in 2018 ruled in favour of the facility being closed.

Uitzig High School’s governing body has now lodged a Supreme Court appeal.

The mother of a Grade 10 learner claims it's not safe for her 15-year-old son to attend school in a different community.

“It’s not safe for them because when you pass North Road, there are gangsters that side, the same goes for 16th Avenue.”

Congress of South African Trade Unions’ Tony Ehrenreich says there is a desperate need in the community for the school to remain open.

“The learners and the community are ready to continue with the 2019 academic year. They’re intent on going ahead and will be applying for an interdict against the MEC if she doesn’t open the school tomorrow.”

Education MEC, Debbie Schäfer, however, stresses alternative arrangements have been made for learners to attend school in neighbouring Ravensmead.

“The school is not going to be opened. We closed it in 2017, and the matter has been taken to court. The Western Cape High Court ruled in our favour, upholding my decision to close the school, which was not made easily after many years of underperformance, vandalism and considering the best interest of the learners.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)