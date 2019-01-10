3 employees face charges for theft of US$150k from Robert Mugabe

The theft of the money was reported at one of Mugabe’s rural homes.

HARARE - Three of Robert Mugabe’s workers are facing charges for stealing US$150,000 in cash from the former president.

The three suspects are all employees of the former president. They allegedly took the money while doing household chores.

The state-run Herald says the US$150,000 in cash was in a briefcase at Robert Mugabe’s rural home of Zvimba, west of Harare.

The trio are said to have recently bought themselves cars and other property.

News that the Mugabes had such a large amount of cash in their home will likely raise eyebrows in a country where ordinary citizens are struggling to get money from banks.

The opposition MDC on Wednesday claimed that the government was using scarce foreign currency to finance the lifestyles of the elite.