27 fatalities on Western Cape roads since start of 2019
Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa advises motorists to drive safely considering this week’s crashes.
CAPE TOWN - Twenty-seven people have died on Western Cape roads within the first nine days 2019.
It has been confirmed that a final figure of 169 road deaths occurred between 1 and 31 December.
This number has increased compared to the previous year, as 149 road fatalities occurred in December 2017.
“Earlier this week, we had bad accidents, on two separate days, in the Southern Cape as well as on the N1 just outside Laingsburg. We urge motorists to please avoid overtaking where they not supposed to.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
