19 arrested in CT over past three months for poaching

Over the past several months the Marine and Environmental Law Enforcement Unit has seized more than 4,900 abalone, limpets, mussels, among other sea animals, as well as diving equipment.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town Marine and Environmental Law Enforcement Unit has made 19 arrests over the past three months for poaching.

The unit took members of the media on a ride along, along the Atlantic seaboard on Thursday.

Regular sea patrols take marine unit officials to the scene of the crime, so to speak.

City of Cape Town mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith says the specialised unit was established in 2013.

Smith explains the role of the unit: “For divers in the water who are busy poaching and the vessels that collects them.”

He adds the unit has also patrolled 360 coastal areas and has checked 29 fishing vessels and permits.

