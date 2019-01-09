Popular Topics
Zuma won't be sidelined, Ramaphosa assures ANC supporters

President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed ANC members in Inanda outside Durban on Tuesday delivering the party’s message on its 107th birthday.

Former President Jacob Zuma at Ohlange Institute Rally in Inanda during the January 8th celebrations on 8 January 2018. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
Former President Jacob Zuma at Ohlange Institute Rally in Inanda during the January 8th celebrations on 8 January 2018. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
53 minutes ago

DURBAN – President Cyril Ramaphosa has used his African National Congress (ANC) birthday celebration message to appease supporters of former President Jacob Zuma in KwaZulu-Natal, saying that Zuma will not be sidelined but used for various tasks in the party.

Tensions became clear when provincial chair Sihle Zikalala introduced the two leaders.

There was stone silence when Ramaphosa was mentioned while seconds later there were loud cheers and ululating when Zuma was introduced.

Ramaphosa addressed ANC members in Inanda outside Durban on Tuesday, delivering the party’s message on its 107th birthday.

President Ramaphosa spent some time before starting his ANC birthday message trying to assure supporters that him and Zuma are not at odds with each other.

“Working with our former president uNxamalala, showing a real face of unity that those of us are committed to.”

He even promised ANC members that he will use Zuma in the ANC.

“He’s the former president but as former president that I’m going to use as the president of the African National Congress for various tasks.”

The president also had this message for the former president.

“We’ll run a good race, we’ll make you proud.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

