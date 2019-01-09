Zuma won't be sidelined, Ramaphosa assures ANC supporters

President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed ANC members in Inanda outside Durban on Tuesday delivering the party’s message on its 107th birthday.

DURBAN – President Cyril Ramaphosa has used his African National Congress (ANC) birthday celebration message to appease supporters of former President Jacob Zuma in KwaZulu-Natal, saying that Zuma will not be sidelined but used for various tasks in the party.

Tensions became clear when provincial chair Sihle Zikalala introduced the two leaders.

There was stone silence when Ramaphosa was mentioned while seconds later there were loud cheers and ululating when Zuma was introduced.

#RamaphosaonUkhozi Ramaphosa says it was a good thing that former President Jacob Zuma was by his side today. There's no truth to allegations that he and Zuma are at odds. BD — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 8, 2019

#RamaphosaonUkhozi says that unity is the most important thing they chose to focus on because during the conference "there we two factions pulling at opposite directions". BD — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 8, 2019

#RamaphosaonUkhozi President Cyril says he and the people who supported him took the right decision is standing for the presidency of the party and electing him. BD — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 8, 2019

President Ramaphosa spent some time before starting his ANC birthday message trying to assure supporters that him and Zuma are not at odds with each other.

“Working with our former president uNxamalala, showing a real face of unity that those of us are committed to.”

He even promised ANC members that he will use Zuma in the ANC.

“He’s the former president but as former president that I’m going to use as the president of the African National Congress for various tasks.”

The president also had this message for the former president.

“We’ll run a good race, we’ll make you proud.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)