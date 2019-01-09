Woolworths to remove baby carrier after copying allegations
The retailer has conceded that there are striking similarities between a baby carrier it sells and those designed by Shannon McLaughlin.
JOHANNESBURG - Woolworths says it will be removing a baby carrier from all its physical and online stores after meeting with a businesswoman who says the retailer copied her design without her knowledge.
Shannon McLaughlin revealed in a blog post that her Ubuntu Baby carrier is remarkably similar to the retailer's carrier which has been sold as an original Woolworths product.
“I got a screenshot from one of the girls that work for me and she asked if I had seen this. I couldn’t believe it. All I saw was my colours and they kind of looked similar," she said.
Woolworths met with McLaughlin on Wednesday after an investigation into the matter.
"While there are differences in our baby carrier, there are striking similarities which we acknowledge and take responsibility for. This is not in line with our values and goes against the very clear policy and creative guidelines we have in place for our design process, Woolworths says.
"We have sincerely apologised to Shannon personally and we would like to offer our heartfelt apologies to our customers who expect more from us."
Woolworths says it is removing all products from its stores and online and that customers who have already bought it can return it for a full refund.
Popular in Local
-
[VIDEO] Eyewitness footage of deadly Pretoria train crash
-
Mzwanele Manyi: This is why I've joined the ATM
-
PowerBall results: Tuesday 8 January 2019
-
Ramaphosa, Zambia's Lungu urge DRC's election commission to release results
-
Parly Sports committee says Siya Kolisi's comments on quotas 'unfortunate'
-
SA court: Arrest of former Mozambique finance minister is lawful
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.