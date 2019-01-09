WC authorities finalising land acquisition for affordable housing in Hermanus
This comes as some Zwelihle residents are again moving onto the Schulphoek site.
CAPE TOWN - Provincial authorities are finalising the acquisition of land for affordable housing in Hermanus.
Provincial and Local Government officials will meet with residents before the end of January to further discuss issues relating to housing and service delivery.
Around 1,400 informal structures have already been erected on the Schulphoek land.
Municipal officials say the land invaders are starting fires to clear vegetation on the site.
They are also making fire to boil water, cook and provide heat.
Hermanus and Overstrand constituency head, Masizole Mnqasela: "The problem is that you have a situation where the entire piece of land being invaded and to get it into the hands of government, it will be difficult to develop it within the requisite time."
Local authorities are monitoring the situation.
